Vanguard Group Increases Position in Worthington Industries (WOR)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.35MM shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.32MM shares and 6.59% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.08% and an increase in total ownership of 0.31% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.61% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Worthington Industries is $55.08. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.61% from its latest reported closing price of $58.98.

The projected annual revenue for Worthington Industries is $4,520MM, a decrease of 17.56%. The projected annual EPS is $4.03, a decrease of 9.05%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 515 funds or institutions reporting positions in Worthington Industries. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 5.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WOR is 0.10%, a decrease of 5.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.31% to 28,545K shares. The put/call ratio of WOR is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 1,870K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,455K shares, representing an increase of 22.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOR by 13.89% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,836K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,820K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOR by 64.61% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,356K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,309K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOR by 10.84% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,200K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares, representing an increase of 20.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOR by 13.65% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 887K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 915K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOR by 15.71% over the last quarter.

Worthington Industries Declares $0.31 Dividend

On December 20, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the current share price of $58.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.10%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.30%, the lowest has been 1.37%, and the highest has been 4.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.39 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Worthington Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Worthington Industries is a leading industrial manufacturing company delivering innovative solutions to customers that span many industries including transportation, construction, industrial, agriculture, retail and energy. Worthington is North America's premier value-added steel processor and producer of laser welded products; and a leading global supplier of pressure cylinders and accessories for applications such as fuel storage, water systems, outdoor living, tools and celebrations. The Company's brands, primarily sold in retail stores, include Coleman®, Bernzomatic®, Balloon Time®, Mag Torch®, Well-X-Trol®, General®, Garden-Weasel®, Pactool International® and Hawkeye™. Worthington's WAVE joint venture with Armstrong is the North American leader in innovative ceiling solutions.

