Vanguard Group Increases Position in Williams Companies (WMB)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 127.91MM shares of Williams Companies Inc (WMB). This represents 10.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 122.62MM shares and 10.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.31% and an increase in total ownership of 0.41% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.90% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Williams Companies is $38.46. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 20.90% from its latest reported closing price of $31.81.

The projected annual revenue for Williams Companies is $12,323MM, an increase of 7.25%. The projected annual EPS is $1.79, an increase of 9.15%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2011 funds or institutions reporting positions in Williams Companies. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMB is 0.54%, a decrease of 2.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 1,216,041K shares. The put/call ratio of WMB is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 49,730K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,587K shares, representing a decrease of 25.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 20.21% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 42,489K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,955K shares, representing an increase of 10.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 72.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,320K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,875K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 3.19% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 35,600K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,037K shares, representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 3.36% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 34,063K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,940K shares, representing a decrease of 26.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 21.64% over the last quarter.

Williams Cos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Williams is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide - including Transco, the nation's largest volume and fastest growing pipeline - and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use.

