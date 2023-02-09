Vanguard Group Increases Position in WideOpenWest (WOW)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.33MM shares of WideOpenWest Inc (WOW). This represents 6.08% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.96MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.43% and an increase in total ownership of 0.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.49% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for WideOpenWest is $17.40. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 50.49% from its latest reported closing price of $11.56.

The projected annual revenue for WideOpenWest is $703MM, an increase of 0.09%. The projected annual EPS is $0.40, a decrease of 86.26%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in WideOpenWest. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 4.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WOW is 0.45%, an increase of 1.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.47% to 86,499K shares. The put/call ratio of WOW is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Crestview Partners III GP holds 31,494K shares representing 37.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,491K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOW by 1.04% over the last quarter.

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 5,903K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,550K shares, representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOW by 21.05% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,388K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,429K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOW by 90.21% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 2,115K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,151K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOW by 29.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,565K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,564K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOW by 29.74% over the last quarter.

WideOpenWest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized by the National Association for Business Resources' for six years as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last two consecutive years.

