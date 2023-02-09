Vanguard Group Increases Position in Westamerica Ban (WABC)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.40MM shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC). This represents 12.63% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.11MM shares and 11.58% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.25% and an increase in total ownership of 1.05% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.98% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Westamerica Ban is $71.40. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.98% from its latest reported closing price of $56.23.

The projected annual revenue for Westamerica Ban is $340MM, an increase of 28.46%. The projected annual EPS is $6.10, an increase of 34.34%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westamerica Ban. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 5.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WABC is 0.12%, an increase of 6.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 23,421K shares. The put/call ratio of WABC is 1.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,109K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,286K shares, representing a decrease of 55.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WABC by 65.15% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,843K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,805K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WABC by 2.67% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,348K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,407K shares, representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WABC by 3.12% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 1,276K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,999K shares, representing a decrease of 56.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WABC by 34.45% over the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 977K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares, representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WABC by 4.82% over the last quarter.

Westamerica Ban Declares $0.42 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

At the current share price of $56.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.99%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.76%, the lowest has been 2.41%, and the highest has been 3.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.27 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Westamerica Ban Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Westamerica Bancorporation is the holding company for Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. The Banks provide a full range of services to individual and corporate customers in northern and central California. The Company's other subsidiaries finance accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans, as well as provides data processing services to the Company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.