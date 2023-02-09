Vanguard Group Increases Position in Waters (WAT)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.80MM shares of Waters Corporation (WAT). This represents 11.45% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 6.66MM shares and 10.91% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.17% and an increase in total ownership of 0.54% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.69% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Waters is $348.08. The forecasts range from a low of $320.17 to a high of $394.80. The average price target represents an increase of 1.69% from its latest reported closing price of $342.29.

The projected annual revenue for Waters is $3,074MM, an increase of 4.21%. The projected annual EPS is $12.82, an increase of 11.07%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1367 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waters. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAT is 0.23%, a decrease of 3.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 57,429K shares. The put/call ratio of WAT is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fundsmith LLP holds 3,693K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,689K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 12.30% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,531K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,732K shares, representing a decrease of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 18.15% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,624K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,452K shares, representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 5.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,786K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,774K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 14.52% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,380K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,387K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 15.29% over the last quarter.

Waters Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Waters Corporation, the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

