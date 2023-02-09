Vanguard Group Increases Position in Waste Connections (WCN)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 27.67MM shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN). This represents 10.76% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 26.36MM shares and 10.12% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.98% and an increase in total ownership of 0.64% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.46% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Waste Connections is $118.18. The forecasts range from a low of $109.80 to a high of $129.44. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.46% from its latest reported closing price of $133.47.

The projected annual revenue for Waste Connections is $8,034MM, an increase of 15.32%. The projected annual EPS is $4.30, an increase of 37.45%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 996 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waste Connections. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 2.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WCN is 0.58%, an increase of 5.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.14% to 260,276K shares. The put/call ratio of WCN is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,394K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company.

Capital International Investors holds 9,518K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,520K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 16.90% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 9,275K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,017K shares, representing a decrease of 8.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 85.88% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 9,035K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,644K shares, representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 6.02% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,193K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,264K shares, representing a decrease of 135.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 73.19% over the last quarter.

Waste Connections Declares $0.26 Dividend

On November 2, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.02 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 15, 2022 received the payment on December 1, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $133.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.76%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.74%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 1.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.07 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Waste Connections Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. The Company serves more than seven million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 43 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.