Vanguard Group Increases Position in Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.94MM shares of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH). This represents 5.45% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2021 they reported 0.89MM shares and 5.18% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.94% and an increase in total ownership of 0.13% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.12% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Washington Trust Bancorp is $54.32. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.12% from its latest reported closing price of $43.76.

The projected annual revenue for Washington Trust Bancorp is $187MM, a decrease of 14.78%. The projected annual EPS is $4.50, an increase of 8.54%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 355 funds or institutions reporting positions in Washington Trust Bancorp. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WASH is 0.14%, a decrease of 5.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.37% to 15,783K shares. The put/call ratio of WASH is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Franklin Resources holds 953K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 953K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 76.65% over the last quarter.

WASHINGTON TRUST holds 692K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 683K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 11.01% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 677K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 7.76% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 617K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 482K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 486K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 0.64% over the last quarter.

Washington Trust Bancorp Declares $0.56 Dividend

On December 15, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share ($2.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022 received the payment on January 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.54 per share.

At the current share price of $43.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.12%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.21%, the lowest has been 2.77%, and the highest has been 6.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.95 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Washington Trust Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., the parent of The Washington Trust Company, had $5.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

