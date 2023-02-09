Vanguard Group Increases Position in Warner Music Group (WMG)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.42MM shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG). This represents 7.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 8.54MM shares and 6.94% of the company, an increase in shares of 22.09% and an increase in total ownership of 0.66% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.49% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Warner Music Group is $38.31. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 4.49% from its latest reported closing price of $36.66.

The projected annual revenue for Warner Music Group is $6,262MM, an increase of 5.79%. The projected annual EPS is $1.08, an increase of 2.12%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warner Music Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMG is 0.36%, an increase of 16.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.36% to 147,724K shares. The put/call ratio of WMG is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sands Capital Management holds 11,166K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,639K shares, representing a decrease of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 0.92% over the last quarter.

Caledonia Investments Pty holds 6,919K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,258K shares, representing a decrease of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 2.81% over the last quarter.

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 6,665K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,608K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 2.92% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,812K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,819K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 0.55% over the last quarter.

Darsana Capital Partners holds 4,500K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Warner Music Group Declares $0.16 Dividend

On November 10, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 21, 2022 received the payment on December 1, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $36.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.75%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.68%, the lowest has been 1.23%, and the highest has been 2.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=115).

The current dividend yield is 0.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Warner Music Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group (WMG) today brings together artists, songwriters and entrepreneurs that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG's Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Records, Warner Classics and Warner Music Nashville. WMG's music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of more than 1.4 million musical compositions spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, the independent artist and label services company, as well as consumer brands such as Songkick, the live music app; EMP, the merchandise e-tailer; and UPROXX, the youth culture destination.

