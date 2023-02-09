Vanguard Group Increases Position in Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.90MM shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS). This represents 12.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.85MM shares and 11.18% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.74% and an increase in total ownership of 1.22% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.46% Downside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Virtus Investment Partners is $202.98. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $260.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.46% from its latest reported closing price of $217.00.

The projected annual revenue for Virtus Investment Partners is $754MM, a decrease of 14.88%. The projected annual EPS is $24.03, an increase of 51.08%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtus Investment Partners. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRTS is 0.14%, a decrease of 6.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 6,877K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 501K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 3.32% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 434K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company.

Vulcan Value Partners holds 347K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 373K shares, representing a decrease of 7.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 3.78% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 269K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 1.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 212K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Virtus Investment Partners Declares $1.65 Dividend

On December 8, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.65 per share ($6.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023 will receive the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.65 per share.

At the current share price of $217.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.04%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.22%, the lowest has been 1.05%, and the highest has been 4.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.46%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Virtus Investment Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Virtus Investment Partners is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.