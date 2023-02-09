Vanguard Group Increases Position in Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.09MM shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR). This represents 7.58% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 7.33MM shares and 5.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 37.71% and an increase in total ownership of 1.98% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 105.09% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vir Biotechnology is $55.52. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 105.09% from its latest reported closing price of $27.07.

The projected annual revenue for Vir Biotechnology is $370MM, a decrease of 84.44%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 520 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vir Biotechnology. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIR is 0.18%, a decrease of 4.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.77% to 97,450K shares. The put/call ratio of VIR is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 22,086K shares representing 16.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,217K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIR by 27.55% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 6,037K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,603K shares, representing an increase of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIR by 10.71% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,528K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,157K shares, representing an increase of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIR by 17.65% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 3,985K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,979K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIR by 32.88% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 3,393K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,119K shares, representing an increase of 8.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIR by 17.55% over the last quarter.

Vir Biotechnology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting SARS-CoV-2, hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

