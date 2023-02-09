Vanguard Group Increases Position in Vimeo (VMEO)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.63MM shares of Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO). This represents 8.68% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 12.63MM shares and 8.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.85% and an increase in total ownership of 0.58% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.41% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vimeo is $7.96. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 76.41% from its latest reported closing price of $4.51.

The projected annual revenue for Vimeo is $463MM, an increase of 6.78%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vimeo. This is a decrease of 99 owner(s) or 17.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMEO is 0.07%, an increase of 1.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.79% to 166,972K shares. The put/call ratio of VMEO is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Southeastern Asset Management holds 11,296K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jackson Square Partners holds 10,980K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,850K shares, representing a decrease of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMEO by 30.86% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,872K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company.

LLSCX - Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund holds 6,461K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thrive Capital Management holds 5,853K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vimeo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vimeo, Inc. is an American video hosting, sharing, and services platform provider headquartered in New York City. Vimeo focuses on the delivery of high-definition video across a range of devices. Vimeos business model is through software as a service.

