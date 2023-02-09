Vanguard Group Increases Position in Varex Imaging (VREX)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.61MM shares of Varex Imaging Corp (VREX). This represents 11.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.26MM shares and 10.78% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.12% and an increase in total ownership of 0.72% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.24% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Varex Imaging is $33.92. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 82.24% from its latest reported closing price of $18.61.

The projected annual revenue for Varex Imaging is $913MM, an increase of 5.36%. The projected annual EPS is $1.24, an increase of 55.36%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Varex Imaging. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VREX is 0.12%, an increase of 10.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 54,245K shares. The put/call ratio of VREX is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,934K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,780K shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VREX by 5.88% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,815K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,535K shares, representing an increase of 9.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VREX by 56.22% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 2,667K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,311K shares, representing a decrease of 24.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VREX by 5.25% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,294K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,079K shares, representing an increase of 9.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VREX by 18.47% over the last quarter.

JSIVX - Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Class L holds 2,210K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,999K shares, representing an increase of 9.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VREX by 18.48% over the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 70+ year history of successful innovation, Varex's products are used in medical imaging as well as a number of industrial applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate Varex's X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose, protect and inspect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,000 people located in North America, Europe, and Asia.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.