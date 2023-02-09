Vanguard Group Increases Position in Valvoline (VVV)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.12MM shares of Valvoline Inc (VVV). This represents 9.82% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 16.80MM shares and 9.33% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.94% and an increase in total ownership of 0.49% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.79% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Valvoline is $40.12. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 15.79% from its latest reported closing price of $34.65.

The projected annual revenue for Valvoline is $1,454MM, an increase of 13.45%. The projected annual EPS is $1.11, a decrease of 52.93%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 783 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valvoline. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 4.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VVV is 0.35%, a decrease of 6.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.88% to 188,261K shares. The put/call ratio of VVV is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Boston Partners holds 7,807K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,016K shares, representing an increase of 48.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 8.21% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 5,848K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 5,452K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,571K shares, representing a decrease of 38.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 36.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,223K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,243K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 8.73% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,173K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,124K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 10.83% over the last quarter.

Valvoline Declares $0.12 Dividend

On November 21, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022 received the payment on December 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $34.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.44%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.87%, the lowest has been 1.24%, and the highest has been 4.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.93 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Valvoline Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the Company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises nearly 1,500 quick-lube locations, and it is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium Blue™ heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and Zerex™ antifreeze.

