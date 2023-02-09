Vanguard Group Increases Position in Utz Brands (UTZ)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.84MM shares of Utz Brands Inc (UTZ). This represents 8.46% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 6.31MM shares and 8.13% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.44% and an increase in total ownership of 0.33% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.42% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Utz Brands is $19.51. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 20.42% from its latest reported closing price of $16.20.

The projected annual revenue for Utz Brands is $1,464MM, an increase of 8.07%. The projected annual EPS is $0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Utz Brands. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTZ is 0.17%, an increase of 0.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 86,050K shares. The put/call ratio of UTZ is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,737K shares representing 8.34% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5,462K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,649K shares, representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 5,029K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,106K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 13.67% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,623K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,026K shares, representing a decrease of 11.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 47.82% over the last quarter.

VSEIX - JPMorgan Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 3,462K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,528K shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 15.24% over the last quarter.

Utz Brands Declares $0.06 Dividend

On December 8, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.23 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 16, 2022 received the payment on January 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $16.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.23%, the lowest has been 0.80%, and the highest has been 1.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=113).

The current dividend yield is 0.91 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Utz Brands Background Information

Utz manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks under popular brands including Utz®, On The Border®, Zapp’s®, Golden Flake®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian® Brand, and Tortiyahs! ® among others. After nearly a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally and internationally through grocery, mass merchant, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fourteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Washington, and Massachusetts.

