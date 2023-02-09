Vanguard Group Increases Position in USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.53MM shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA). This represents 7.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.50MM shares and 7.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.41% and an increase in total ownership of 0.29% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.77% Downside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for USANA Health Sciences is $49.98. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.77% from its latest reported closing price of $61.53.

The projected annual revenue for USANA Health Sciences is $979MM, a decrease of 1.96%. The projected annual EPS is $3.42, a decrease of 14.08%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in USANA Health Sciences. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USNA is 0.08%, a decrease of 8.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.79% to 11,221K shares. The put/call ratio of USNA is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,308K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,432K shares, representing a decrease of 9.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USNA by 15.45% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 816K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 804K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USNA by 20.20% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 717K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 722K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USNA by 16.36% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 401K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 448K shares, representing a decrease of 11.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USNA by 25.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 333K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USNA by 19.23% over the last quarter.

Usana Health Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

USANA prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company wworth of trust.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

