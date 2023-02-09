Vanguard Group Increases Position in Universal Display (OLED)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.17MM shares of Universal Display Corporation (OLED). This represents 8.84% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.02MM shares and 8.54% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.52% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Display is $145.22. The forecasts range from a low of $114.64 to a high of $200.55. The average price target represents an increase of 7.52% from its latest reported closing price of $135.07.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Display is $646MM, an increase of 8.84%. The projected annual EPS is $4.26, an increase of 6.29%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 780 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Display. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLED is 0.20%, an increase of 13.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.15% to 41,438K shares. The put/call ratio of OLED is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Primecap Management holds 2,137K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,135K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLED by 1.09% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1,645K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,758K shares, representing a decrease of 6.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLED by 86.46% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,270K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLED by 4.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,270K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLED by 1.34% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,079K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,073K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLED by 2.12% over the last quarter.

Universal Display Declares $0.30 Dividend

On November 3, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $135.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.89%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.43%, the lowest has been 0.08%, and the highest has been 1.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.54 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Universal Display Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Universal Display Corporation is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display, solid-state lighting applications with subsidiaries and offices around the world. Founded in 1994, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training.

