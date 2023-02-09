Vanguard Group Increases Position in United Rentals (URI)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.11MM shares of United Rentals, Inc. (URI). This represents 11.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 7.99MM shares and 11.04% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.47% and an increase in total ownership of 0.66% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.24% Downside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Rentals is $452.37. The forecasts range from a low of $298.96 to a high of $588.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.24% from its latest reported closing price of $458.04.

The projected annual revenue for United Rentals is $13,004MM, an increase of 11.70%. The projected annual EPS is $36.91, an increase of 23.98%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1670 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Rentals. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 4.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to URI is 0.32%, an increase of 12.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 73,749K shares. The put/call ratio of URI is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,792K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,697K shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URI by 21.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,082K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,107K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URI by 14.56% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,693K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,236K shares, representing a decrease of 32.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URI by 11.00% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,614K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,649K shares, representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URI by 13.82% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 1,612K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,614K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URI by 22.50% over the last quarter.

United Rentals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,169 rental locations in North America and 11 in Europe. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company's approximately 18,900 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,000 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $14.13 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, the Barron's 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn.

