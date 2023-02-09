Vanguard Group Increases Position in Union Pacific (UNP)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.27MM shares of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP). This represents 8.83% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 53.67MM shares and 8.35% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.12% and an increase in total ownership of 0.48% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.21% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Union Pacific is $226.21. The forecasts range from a low of $180.79 to a high of $257.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.21% from its latest reported closing price of $207.14.

The projected annual revenue for Union Pacific is $25,738MM, an increase of 3.47%. The projected annual EPS is $12.01, an increase of 6.86%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3535 funds or institutions reporting positions in Union Pacific. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNP is 0.59%, a decrease of 5.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.15% to 543,323K shares. The put/call ratio of UNP is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,630K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,492K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 4.08% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,156K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,901K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 3.81% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 11,990K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,345K shares, representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 76.44% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,862K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,659K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 3.50% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,829K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,879K shares, representing a decrease of 10.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 10.50% over the last quarter.

Union Pacific Declares $1.30 Dividend

On July 28, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 30, 2022 received the payment on September 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $1.30 per share.

At the current share price of $207.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.51%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.14%, the lowest has been 1.70%, and the highest has been 3.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.47 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Union Pacific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Union Pacific delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations.

