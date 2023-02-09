Vanguard Group Increases Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.37MM shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE). This represents 9.09% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.92MM shares and 8.69% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.66% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 104.33% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is $92.93. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $150.15. The average price target represents an increase of 104.33% from its latest reported closing price of $45.48.

The projected annual revenue for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is $454MM, an increase of 32.22%. The projected annual EPS is -$7.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 592 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RARE is 0.16%, a decrease of 16.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 81,573K shares. The put/call ratio of RARE is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,046K shares representing 8.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,414K shares, representing an increase of 26.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 0.54% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,757K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,780K shares, representing a decrease of 126.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 82.30% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 3,816K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,797K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 24.86% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,391K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,412K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 26.04% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,763K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,837K shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 26.87% over the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

