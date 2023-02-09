Vanguard Group Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 119.48MM shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB). This represents 7.81% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 109.19MM shares and 7.36% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.43% and an increase in total ownership of 0.45% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.73% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for U.S. Bancorp is $56.30. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 14.73% from its latest reported closing price of $49.07.

The projected annual revenue for U.S. Bancorp is $29,557MM, an increase of 33.10%. The projected annual EPS is $5.10, an increase of 37.99%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2574 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Bancorp. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 0.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USB is 0.42%, a decrease of 3.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.75% to 1,266,810K shares. The put/call ratio of USB is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 77,788K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119,805K shares, representing a decrease of 54.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB by 42.34% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 46,627K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,143K shares, representing an increase of 18.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB by 10.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,850K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,370K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB by 7.56% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,650K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,927K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB by 7.21% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 25,870K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,572K shares, representing an increase of 8.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB by 14.25% over the last quarter.

U.S. Bancorp Declares $0.48 Dividend

On December 13, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.48 per share.

At the current share price of $49.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.91%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.37%, the lowest has been 2.15%, and the highest has been 5.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.73 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

U.S. Bancorp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $554 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies.

