Vanguard Group Increases Position in Tyson Foods (TSN)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 38.72MM shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN). This represents 13.45% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 34.94MM shares and 11.92% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.83% and an increase in total ownership of 1.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.45% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tyson Foods is $69.25. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.45% from its latest reported closing price of $59.98.

The projected annual revenue for Tyson Foods is $55,465MM, an increase of 3.46%. The projected annual EPS is $6.54, a decrease of 3.61%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1700 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tyson Foods. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSN is 0.27%, a decrease of 17.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 267,850K shares. The put/call ratio of TSN is 1.74, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 10,414K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,339K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 18.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,624K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,584K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 19.78% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,679K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,712K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 20.29% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,566K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,454K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 19.41% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,014K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,948K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 19.74% over the last quarter.

Tyson Foods Declares $0.48 Dividend

On November 14, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

At the current share price of $59.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.20%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.31%, the lowest has been 1.58%, and the highest has been 3.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Tyson Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tyson Foods, Inc. is one of the world's largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it's available and raise the world's expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had 139,000 team members at October 3, 2020. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it.

