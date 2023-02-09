Vanguard Group Increases Position in Trupanion (TRUP)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.00MM shares of Trupanion Inc (TRUP). This represents 9.78% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.83MM shares and 9.49% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.36% and an increase in total ownership of 0.29% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.15% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trupanion is $70.25. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 19.15% from its latest reported closing price of $58.96.

The projected annual revenue for Trupanion is $1,123MM, an increase of 31.57%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trupanion. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRUP is 0.47%, an increase of 1.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.98% to 53,680K shares. The put/call ratio of TRUP is 2.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 4,019K shares representing 9.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,783K shares, representing an increase of 30.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRUP by 50.51% over the last quarter.

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 3,639K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aflac holds 3,636K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,214K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 2,880K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,747K shares, representing an increase of 39.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRUP by 36.69% over the last quarter.

Trupanion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol 'TRUP'. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company.

