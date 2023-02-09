Vanguard Group Increases Position in Tradeweb Markets (TW)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.28MM shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW). This represents 9.25% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 9.08MM shares and 8.64% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.14% and an increase in total ownership of 0.61% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.02% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tradeweb Markets is $79.52. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 8.02% from its latest reported closing price of $73.62.

The projected annual revenue for Tradeweb Markets is $1,359MM, an increase of 14.32%. The projected annual EPS is $2.17, an increase of 44.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 738 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tradeweb Markets. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TW is 0.22%, a decrease of 11.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 136,618K shares. The put/call ratio of TW is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,317K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company.

Capital International Investors holds 5,204K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,509K shares, representing a decrease of 25.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TW by 29.12% over the last quarter.

Ownership Capital B.V. holds 5,195K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,514K shares, representing a decrease of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TW by 10.06% over the last quarter.

CMGIX - Blackrock Mid Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 4,696K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,202K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,164K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TW by 79.74% over the last quarter.

Tradeweb Markets Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tradeweb Markets Inc. is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 65 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $830 billion in notional value traded per day over the past four quarters.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.