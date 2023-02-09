Vanguard Group Increases Position in TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.94MM shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX). This represents 7.68% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.66MM shares and 7.34% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.00% and an increase in total ownership of 0.34% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.60% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for TPG RE Finance Trust is $9.18. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 10.60% from its latest reported closing price of $8.30.

The projected annual revenue for TPG RE Finance Trust is $146MM. The projected annual EPS is $1.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPG RE Finance Trust. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRTX is 0.06%, a decrease of 16.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 49,316K shares. The put/call ratio of TRTX is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Tpg Gp A holds 7,087K shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. holds 3,384K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,314K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,993K shares, representing a decrease of 20.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRTX by 34.02% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 1,914K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,916K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRTX by 7.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,817K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,817K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRTX by 18.99% over the last quarter.

TPG RE Finance Trust Declares $0.24 Dividend

On September 12, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 27, 2022 received the payment on October 25, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $8.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.57%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.56%, the lowest has been 5.68%, and the highest has been 60.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.25 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.38 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.44%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that originates, acquires, and manages primarily first mortgage loans secured by institutional properties located in primary and select secondary markets in the United States. The Company is externally managed by TPG RE Finance Trust Management, L.P., a part of TPG Real Estate, which is the real estate investment platform of global alternative asset firm TPG.

