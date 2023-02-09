Vanguard Group Increases Position in Textron (TXT)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.91MM shares of Textron Inc. (TXT). This represents 11.45% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 23.33MM shares and 10.58% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.49% and an increase in total ownership of 0.87% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.49% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Textron is $82.76. The forecasts range from a low of $71.61 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 11.49% from its latest reported closing price of $74.23.

The projected annual revenue for Textron is $13,847MM, an increase of 7.73%. The projected annual EPS is $4.58, an increase of 17.23%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1195 funds or institutions reporting positions in Textron. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXT is 0.21%, a decrease of 1.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.80% to 216,401K shares. The put/call ratio of TXT is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 21,681K shares representing 10.39% ownership of the company.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 10,975K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,586K shares, representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 4.54% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,998K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,343K shares, representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 90.96% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,912K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,549K shares, representing a decrease of 324.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 87.00% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 6,895K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,806K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 54.36% over the last quarter.

Textron Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.