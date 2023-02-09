Vanguard Group Increases Position in Texas Instruments (TXN)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 87.51MM shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN). This represents 9.64% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 84.94MM shares and 9.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.02% and an increase in total ownership of 0.44% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.02% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Texas Instruments is $187.12. The forecasts range from a low of $128.27 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.02% from its latest reported closing price of $176.50.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Instruments is $18,617MM, a decrease of 7.05%. The projected annual EPS is $8.11, a decrease of 14.70%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Instruments. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXN is 0.66%, an increase of 4.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 892,843K shares. The put/call ratio of TXN is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 30,513K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,008K shares, representing a decrease of 11.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 4.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,274K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,150K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 5.48% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 24,674K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,508K shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 21,429K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,695K shares, representing a decrease of 19.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 13.40% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,713K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,410K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 5.71% over the last quarter.

Texas Instruments Declares $1.24 Dividend

On January 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.24 per share ($4.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023 will receive the payment on February 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.24 per share.

At the current share price of $176.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.81%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.67%, the lowest has been 2.07%, and the highest has been 3.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Texas Instruments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Texas Instruments Incorporated is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Its passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable - making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. It thinks of this as Engineering Progress. It's what it does and has been doing for decades.

