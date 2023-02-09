Vanguard Group Increases Position in Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.18MM shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS). This represents 11.47% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 11.05MM shares and 10.29% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.27% and an increase in total ownership of 1.18% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.24% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Telephone and Data Systems is $19.89. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 75.24% from its latest reported closing price of $11.35.

The projected annual revenue for Telephone and Data Systems is $5,555MM, an increase of 2.34%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 548 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telephone and Data Systems. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDS is 0.14%, a decrease of 12.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 110,099K shares. The put/call ratio of TDS is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

SDY - SPDR Dividend ETF holds 13,703K shares representing 12.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,411K shares, representing an increase of 24.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 18.27% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,331K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,888K shares, representing an increase of 6.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 4.90% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 3,298K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,800K shares, representing an increase of 15.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 15.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,938K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,016K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 10.60% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,759K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,614K shares, representing an increase of 5.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 13.01% over the last quarter.

Telephone And Data Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,300 people as of September 30, 2020.

