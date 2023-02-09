Vanguard Group Increases Position in Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.30MM shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY). This represents 11.31% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.03MM shares and 10.79% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.30% and an increase in total ownership of 0.52% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.86% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teledyne Technologies is $506.94. The forecasts range from a low of $461.57 to a high of $559.65. The average price target represents an increase of 16.86% from its latest reported closing price of $433.80.

The projected annual revenue for Teledyne Technologies is $5,738MM, an increase of 5.12%. The projected annual EPS is $19.23, an increase of 24.32%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teledyne Technologies. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDY is 0.31%, a decrease of 5.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.95% to 50,482K shares. The put/call ratio of TDY is 1.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,537K shares representing 9.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,312K shares, representing a decrease of 39.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 62.62% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,657K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company.

Select Equity Group holds 2,381K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,381K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 2.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,396K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,380K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 5.11% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,373K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,499K shares, representing a decrease of 9.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 10.46% over the last quarter.

Teledyne Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe.

