Vanguard Group Increases Position in SurModics (SRDX)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.98MM shares of SurModics, Inc. (SRDX). This represents 6.97% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.91MM shares and 6.49% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.59% and an increase in total ownership of 0.48% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 150.05% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for SurModics is $72.16. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $119.70. The average price target represents an increase of 150.05% from its latest reported closing price of $28.86.

The projected annual revenue for SurModics is $114MM, an increase of 11.72%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in SurModics. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRDX is 0.09%, an increase of 11.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.92% to 14,535K shares. The put/call ratio of SRDX is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Trigran Investments holds 2,268K shares representing 16.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,209K shares, representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRDX by 17.46% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,027K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 979K shares, representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRDX by 13.06% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 768K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 661K shares, representing an increase of 13.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRDX by 17.31% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 640K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares, representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRDX by 7.72% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 571K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares, representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRDX by 88.42% over the last quarter.

Surmodics Background Information

Surmodics is the global leader in surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and a leading provider of chemical components for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) immunoassay tests and microarrays. Surmodics is pursuing highly differentiated medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. This key growth strategy leverages the combination of the Company's expertise in proprietary surface technologies, along with enhanced device design, development, and manufacturing capabilities. The Company mission remains to improve the detection and treatment of disease. Surmodics is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.surmodics.com. The content of Surmodics' website is not part of this press release or part of any filings that the company makes with the SEC.

