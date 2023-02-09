Vanguard Group Increases Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 34.68MM shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO). This represents 16.48% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 32.28MM shares and 14.72% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.44% and an increase in total ownership of 1.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.85% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors is $11.05. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 3.85% from its latest reported closing price of $10.64.

The projected annual revenue for Sunstone Hotel Investors is $977MM, an increase of 16.25%. The projected annual EPS is $0.22, a decrease of 75.74%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 560 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHO is 0.22%, a decrease of 8.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.56% to 287,268K shares. The put/call ratio of SHO is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 13,671K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,760K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,060K shares, representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 14.97% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 8,645K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 8,547K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 8,208K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,243K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 3.90% over the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Declares $0.05 Dividend

On November 7, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $10.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.88%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.60%, the lowest has been 0.42%, and the highest has been 9.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.72 (n=131).

The current dividend yield is 1.58 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.73%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ('REIT') that as of the date of this release has interests in 17 hotels comprised of 9,017 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.