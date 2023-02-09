Vanguard Group Increases Position in Stonex Group (SNEX)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.16MM shares of Stonex Group Inc (SNEX). This represents 5.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.08MM shares and 5.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.84% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.55% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stonex Group is $115.26. The forecasts range from a low of $114.13 to a high of $118.65. The average price target represents an increase of 15.55% from its latest reported closing price of $99.75.

The projected annual revenue for Stonex Group is $1,580MM, a decrease of 97.55%. The projected annual EPS is $9.31, a decrease of 22.02%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 488 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stonex Group. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 7.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNEX is 0.25%, an increase of 1.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 16,947K shares. The put/call ratio of SNEX is 2.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,262K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,198K shares, representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNEX by 13.55% over the last quarter.

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 967K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares, representing a decrease of 13.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNEX by 3.34% over the last quarter.

AltraVue Capital holds 884K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 909K shares, representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNEX by 5.09% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 787K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,002K shares, representing a decrease of 27.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNEX by 5.24% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 545K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 582K shares, representing a decrease of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNEX by 0.64% over the last quarter.

StoneX Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

StoneX Group Inc. (formerly INTL FCStone Inc.), through its subsidiaries, connects clients with the global markets across all asset classes - providing execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services through one trusted partner. Clients use its global financial services network to pursue trading opportunities, make investments, manage their market risk, and improve their performance. A publicly traded company headquartered in New York City, StoneX Group Inc. and its 2,900 employees serve more than 32,000 commercial and institutional clients, and 330,000 active retail accounts, from approximately 70 offices spread across six continents.

