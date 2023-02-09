Vanguard Group Increases Position in Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.16MM shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE). This represents 9.33% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 9.79MM shares and 9.03% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.78% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.17% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spirit Airlines is $26.96. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 38.17% from its latest reported closing price of $19.51.

The projected annual revenue for Spirit Airlines is $6,263MM, an increase of 23.57%. The projected annual EPS is $0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spirit Airlines. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAVE is 0.21%, a decrease of 4.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 85,266K shares. The put/call ratio of SAVE is 1.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Magnetar Financial holds 4,250K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,143K shares, representing an increase of 73.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAVE by 293.54% over the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 3,967K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,373K shares, representing a decrease of 10.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAVE by 40.11% over the last quarter.

Antara Capital holds 3,384K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,253K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,202K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAVE by 16.40% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,764K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,740K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAVE by 16.94% over the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spirit Airlines is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. The company is the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows its Guests to pay only for the options they choose - like bags, seat assignments and refreshments - something Spirit Airlines calls Á La Smarte. The company makes it possible for its Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Its Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. Spirit Airlines serves destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and is dedicated to giving back and improving those communities.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

