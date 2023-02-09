Vanguard Group Increases Position in Spire (SR)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.49MM shares of Spire Inc (SR). This represents 10.45% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 5.17MM shares and 10.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.18% and an increase in total ownership of 0.45% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.22% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spire is $71.06. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.22% from its latest reported closing price of $72.67.

The projected annual revenue for Spire is $2,242MM, a decrease of 8.75%. The projected annual EPS is $4.28, a decrease of 7.32%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 672 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spire. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SR is 0.21%, a decrease of 3.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 56,017K shares. The put/call ratio of SR is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

American Century Companies holds 7,208K shares representing 13.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,539K shares, representing an increase of 9.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SR by 0.59% over the last quarter.

TWEIX - Equity Income Fund Investor Class holds 2,800K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,302K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,907K shares, representing an increase of 17.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SR by 7.33% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,534K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,499K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SR by 13.80% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,513K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,485K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SR by 10.73% over the last quarter.

Spire Declares $0.72 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share ($2.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 will receive the payment on April 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.72 per share.

At the current share price of $72.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.96%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.53%, the lowest has been 2.72%, and the highest has been 4.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.82 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.59. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Spire Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spire is a growing, financially strong natural gas company with five gas utilities, serving 1.7 million homes and businesses across Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri, making it the 5th largest publicly traded natural gas company. Spire's Natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing, Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Storage. Spire is committed to transforming the business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.