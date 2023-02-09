Vanguard Group Increases Position in SpartanNash (SPTN)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.99MM shares of SpartanNash Co (SPTN). This represents 8.46% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.73MM shares and 7.59% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.51% and an increase in total ownership of 0.87% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.24% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for SpartanNash is $34.68. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 10.24% from its latest reported closing price of $31.46.

The projected annual revenue for SpartanNash is $10,132MM, an increase of 7.47%. The projected annual EPS is $2.62, an increase of 65.80%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 558 funds or institutions reporting positions in SpartanNash. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPTN is 0.14%, a decrease of 5.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.43% to 35,774K shares. The put/call ratio of SPTN is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,644K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,524K shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPTN by 2.26% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,267K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191K shares, representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPTN by 8.70% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,121K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,247K shares, representing a decrease of 11.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPTN by 3.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,014K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,014K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPTN by 0.30% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 944K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 972K shares, representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPTN by 4.97% over the last quarter.

SpartanNash Declares $0.21 Dividend

On November 16, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 8, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $31.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.67%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.05%, the lowest has been 2.28%, and the highest has been 8.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.22 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.13 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

SpartanNash Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SpartanNash is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash currently operates 154 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery and Dan's Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

