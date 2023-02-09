Vanguard Group Increases Position in Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 29.54MM shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE). This represents 6.26% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 15.69MM shares and 5.12% of the company, an increase in shares of 88.21% and an increase in total ownership of 1.14% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 695.12% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sorrento Therapeutics is $7.82. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 695.12% from its latest reported closing price of $0.98.

The projected annual revenue for Sorrento Therapeutics is $53MM, a decrease of 11.69%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sorrento Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRNE is 0.05%, a decrease of 13.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.82% to 184,718K shares. The put/call ratio of SRNE is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 32,050K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,330K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRNE by 22.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,844K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,898K shares, representing an increase of 15.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRNE by 4.04% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 8,316K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,564K shares, representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRNE by 17.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,108K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,893K shares, representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRNE by 16.59% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,513K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,058K shares, representing a decrease of 9.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRNE by 27.71% over the last quarter.

Sorrento Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sorrento is a clinical stage, antibody-centric, biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to turn malignant cancers into manageable and possibly curable diseases. Sorrento's multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as fully human antibodies ('G-MAB™library'), clinical stage immuno-cellular therapies ('CAR-T', 'DAR-T'), antibody-drug conjugates ('ADCs'), and clinical stage oncolytic virus ('Seprehvir®'). Sorrento is also developing potential coronavirus antiviral therapies and vaccines, including COVIDTRAP™, ACE-MAB™, COVI-MAB™, COVI-GUARD™, COVI-SHIELD™and COVI-CELL™. Sorrento's commitment to life-enhancing therapies for patients is also demonstrated by its effort to advance a first-in-class (TRPV1 agonist) non-opioid pain management small molecule, resiniferatoxin ('RTX'), and ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% for the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia. RTX is completing a phase IB trial for intractable pain associated with cancer and a phase 1B trial in osteoarthritis patients. ZTlido® was approved by the FDA on February 28, 2018.

