Vanguard Group Increases Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.69MM shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI). This represents 5.14% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.46MM shares and 4.58% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.64% and an increase in total ownership of 0.56% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.73% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is $14.59. The forecasts range from a low of $10.60 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 37.73% from its latest reported closing price of $10.59.

The projected annual revenue for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is $437MM, an increase of 55.19%. The projected annual EPS is $1.39, an increase of 167.87%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOI is 0.11%, a decrease of 14.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.81% to 27,569K shares. The put/call ratio of SOI is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 1,491K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,570K shares, representing a decrease of 5.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOI by 38.89% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1,253K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,457K shares, representing a decrease of 16.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOI by 82.89% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 1,251K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,093K shares, representing an increase of 12.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOI by 8.81% over the last quarter.

RK Capital Management holds 1,208K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 957K shares, representing an increase of 20.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOI by 18.27% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 1,151K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,141K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOI by 81.63% over the last quarter.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Declares $0.10 Dividend

On August 22, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.42 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 2, 2022 received the payment on September 16, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $10.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.97%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.34%, the lowest has been 2.11%, and the highest has been 9.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.40 (n=197).

The current dividend yield is 0.27 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Background Information

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Background Information

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) manufactures and rents mobile equipment that drives supply chain and execution efficiencies in the completion of oil and natural gas wells. Solaris' patented mobile proppant and chemical systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States.

