Vanguard Group Increases Position in SM Energy (SM)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.60MM shares of SM Energy Co (SM). This represents 12.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 13.81MM shares and 11.37% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.94% and an increase in total ownership of 1.33% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.09% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for SM Energy is $53.38. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 64.09% from its latest reported closing price of $32.53.

The projected annual revenue for SM Energy is $3,064MM, a decrease of 9.10%. The projected annual EPS is $9.20, a decrease of 12.13%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 888 funds or institutions reporting positions in SM Energy. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SM is 0.30%, an increase of 5.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 132,062K shares. The put/call ratio of SM is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,960K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,504K shares, representing an increase of 5.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SM by 17.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,637K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,585K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SM by 16.31% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,214K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,416K shares, representing a decrease of 6.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 89.82% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,113K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,075K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SM by 16.10% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,638K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,748K shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SM by 14.35% over the last quarter.

SM Energy Declares $0.15 Dividend

On December 29, 2022 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 19, 2023 received the payment on February 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $32.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.92%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.71%, the lowest has been 0.04%, and the highest has been 8.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.10 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 5.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

SM Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas.

