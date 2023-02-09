Vanguard Group Increases Position in SkyWest (SKYW)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.17MM shares of SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW). This represents 12.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.72MM shares and 11.36% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.82% and an increase in total ownership of 0.84% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.75% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for SkyWest is $20.66. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 7.75% from its latest reported closing price of $19.17.

The projected annual revenue for SkyWest is $3,077MM, an increase of 2.40%. The projected annual EPS is $0.74, a decrease of 48.76%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in SkyWest. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKYW is 0.09%, a decrease of 14.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.60% to 50,252K shares. The put/call ratio of SKYW is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,696K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,539K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYW by 18.89% over the last quarter.

U S Global Investors holds 3,514K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,119K shares, representing an increase of 11.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKYW by 8.17% over the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 3,119K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,306K shares, representing a decrease of 6.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYW by 6.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,429K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,492K shares, representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYW by 23.61% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,309K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,599K shares, representing a decrease of 22.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYW by 70.22% over the last quarter.

SkyWest Declares $0.14 Dividend

On February 4, 2020 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2020 received the payment on April 6, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $19.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.92%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.99%, the lowest has been 0.63%, and the highest has been 2.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=119).

The current dividend yield is 4.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

Skywest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of nearly 450 aircraft connecting passengers to 227 destinations throughout North America. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines carrying more than 43 million passengers in 2019. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest continues to set the standard for excellence across the regional industry with exceptional value for customers, shareholders and more than 13,000 employees.

