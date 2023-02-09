Vanguard Group Increases Position in Skyline (SKY)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.04MM shares of Skyline Corp. (SKY). This represents 10.61% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 10, 2022 they reported 5.90MM shares and 10.38% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.29% and an increase in total ownership of 0.23% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.85% Downside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Skyline is $66.13. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.85% from its latest reported closing price of $69.50.

The projected annual revenue for Skyline is $2,623MM, a decrease of 4.73%. The projected annual EPS is $6.45, a decrease of 14.73%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 635 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skyline. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKY is 0.38%, an increase of 1.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 67,072K shares. The put/call ratio of SKY is 2.65, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,403K shares representing 13.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,989K shares, representing an increase of 19.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKY by 45.77% over the last quarter.

Mak Capital One holds 3,000K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,224K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,076K shares, representing an increase of 6.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKY by 28.47% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,054K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 1,873K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,908K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKY by 18.41% over the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Skyline Champion Corporation was formed on June 1, 2018 as the result of the combination of Skyline Corporation ('Skyline') and the operating assets of Champion Enterprises Holdings, LLC ('Champion'). The combined company employs approximately 6,700 people and is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America. With almost 70 years of homebuilding experience and 38 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, hospitality, senior and workforce housing sectors. In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 18 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States. Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S., and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.