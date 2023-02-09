Vanguard Group Increases Position in Simon Property Group (SPG)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 48.32MM shares of Simon Property Group Inc (SPG). This represents 14.78% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 47.55MM shares and 14.47% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.62% and an increase in total ownership of 0.31% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.67% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Simon Property Group is $132.53. The forecasts range from a low of $105.04 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.67% from its latest reported closing price of $124.24.

The projected annual revenue for Simon Property Group is $4,983MM, a decrease of 4.46%. The projected annual EPS is $6.51, an increase of 8.70%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1830 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simon Property Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPG is 0.43%, an increase of 4.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 314,322K shares. The put/call ratio of SPG is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 24,415K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,279K shares, representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 12.93% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,501K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,669K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 19.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,747K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,675K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 0.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,927K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,888K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 1.52% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,421K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,269K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 0.18% over the last quarter.

Simon Property Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Simon Property Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company Its properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.