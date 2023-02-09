Vanguard Group Increases Position in Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 21.08MM shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW). This represents 8.14% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 20.61MM shares and 7.86% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.28% and an increase in total ownership of 0.28% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.40% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sherwin-Williams is $267.06. The forecasts range from a low of $212.10 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.40% from its latest reported closing price of $235.51.

The projected annual revenue for Sherwin-Williams is $23,291MM, an increase of 5.16%. The projected annual EPS is $10.35, an increase of 32.23%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sherwin-Williams. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHW is 0.44%, an increase of 4.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 238,317K shares. The put/call ratio of SHW is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,486K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,898K shares, representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 85.56% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,486K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,251K shares, representing a decrease of 20.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 56.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,958K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,896K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 3.82% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,347K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,298K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 4.56% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,460K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,529K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 4.83% over the last quarter.

Sherwin-Williams Declares $0.60 Dividend

On October 19, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 17, 2022 received the payment on December 2, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $235.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.02%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.87%, the lowest has been 0.64%, and the highest has been 1.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.19 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.59%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Sherwin-Williams Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. Sherwin-Williams manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. With global headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin-Williams® branded products are sold exclusively through a chain of more than 4,900 company operated stores and facilities, while the company's other brands are sold through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers, and industrial distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group supplies a broad range of highly-engineered solutions for the construction, industrial, packaging and transportation markets in more than 120 countries around the world.

