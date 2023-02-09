Vanguard Group Increases Position in Sealed Air (SEE)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.76MM shares of Sealed Air Corp (SEE). This represents 11.59% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 16.32MM shares and 11.01% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.73% and an increase in total ownership of 0.58% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.06% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sealed Air is $59.47. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 11.06% from its latest reported closing price of $53.55.

The projected annual revenue for Sealed Air is $5,835MM, an increase of 1.17%. The projected annual EPS is $4.18, an increase of 6.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sealed Air. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 2.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEE is 0.18%, a decrease of 10.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 151,169K shares. The put/call ratio of SEE is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,756K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,799K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,799K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 16.21% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 5,320K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,330K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 18.68% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,620K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,829K shares, representing an increase of 17.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 75.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,351K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,299K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 18.65% over the last quarter.

Sealed Air Declares $0.20 Dividend

On October 18, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022 received the payment on December 16, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $53.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.49%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.55%, the lowest has been 1.13%, and the highest has been 3.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.19 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Sealed Air Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sealed Air is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to leave our world better than we found it. Its solutions and systems include CRYOVAC® brand food packaging, SEALED AIR® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG® brand automated systems and BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging. These brands collectively enable a more efficient, secure and less wasteful global food supply chain and enhance commerce through fulfillment and packaging solutions to protect the worldwide movement of goods. Sealed Air's industry-leading expertise in science, engineering, and innovation transforms businesses, industries, and consumers' lives. The company continues to expand its portfolio of next-generation sustainable solutions including packaging materials, automated systems, and smart services to deliver savings and create measurable long-term value. Sealed Air generated $4.9 billion in sales in 2020 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 115 countries

