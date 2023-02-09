Vanguard Group Increases Position in Schrodinger (SDGR)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.12MM shares of Schrodinger Inc (SDGR). This represents 8.25% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.82MM shares and 7.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.34% and an increase in total ownership of 0.45% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 131.15% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Schrodinger is $56.10. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 131.15% from its latest reported closing price of $24.27.

The projected annual revenue for Schrodinger is $272MM, an increase of 59.69%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schrodinger. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDGR is 0.14%, a decrease of 10.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 57,326K shares. The put/call ratio of SDGR is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 6,982K shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 3,852K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,765K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDGR by 4.82% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 3,681K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,432K shares, representing an increase of 6.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDGR by 3.16% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 2,504K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,410K shares, representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDGR by 25.77% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 2,410K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares, representing an increase of 81.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDGR by 443.86% over the last quarter.

Schrodinger Background Information

Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based software platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is used by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger's multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages its software platform to advance collaborative programs and its own pipeline of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs.

