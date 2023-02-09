Vanguard Group Increases Position in ScanSource (SCSC)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.10MM shares of ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC). This represents 12.22% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.89MM shares and 11.26% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.24% and an increase in total ownership of 0.96% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.87% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for ScanSource is $45.22. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 47.87% from its latest reported closing price of $30.58.

The projected annual revenue for ScanSource is $3,864MM, an increase of 2.68%. The projected annual EPS is $4.37, an increase of 18.87%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 461 funds or institutions reporting positions in ScanSource. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCSC is 0.10%, an increase of 6.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 29,028K shares. The put/call ratio of SCSC is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,849K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,759K shares, representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCSC by 9.53% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,801K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,935K shares, representing a decrease of 7.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCSC by 19.14% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 1,541K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,588K shares, representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCSC by 4.77% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,310K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400K shares, representing a decrease of 6.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCSC by 17.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 729K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 729K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCSC by 11.57% over the last quarter.

Scansource Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ScanSource, Inc. is at the center of the technology solution delivery channel, connecting businesses and providing solutions for their complex needs. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with digital, physical and services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom, and cloud services. ScanSource enables its sales partners to create, deliver and manage solutions for end-customers across almost every vertical market. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2020 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #654 on the Fortune 1000.

