Vanguard Group Increases Position in Ross Stores (ROST)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 28.04MM shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST). This represents 8.14% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 27.37MM shares and 7.75% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.43% and an increase in total ownership of 0.39% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.06% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ross Stores is $124.86. The forecasts range from a low of $104.03 to a high of $145.95. The average price target represents an increase of 9.06% from its latest reported closing price of $114.49.

The projected annual revenue for Ross Stores is $18,995MM, an increase of 2.66%. The projected annual EPS is $4.39, an increase of 5.99%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1705 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ross Stores. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROST is 0.40%, an increase of 23.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 361,132K shares. The put/call ratio of ROST is 1.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 46,810K shares representing 13.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,658K shares, representing a decrease of 6.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 46.90% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 11,302K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,315K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 29.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,426K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,349K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 26.01% over the last quarter.

PRGFX - T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund holds 9,053K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,311K shares, representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 23.12% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,933K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,776K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 26.59% over the last quarter.

Ross Stores Declares $0.31 Dividend

On November 16, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 5, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the current share price of $114.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.08%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.09%, the lowest has been 0.80%, and the highest has been 1.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=200).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Ross Stores Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and NASDAQ 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2019 revenues of $16.0 billion. As of August 1, 2020, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,566 locations in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers first-quality,in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day.

