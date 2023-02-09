Vanguard Group Increases Position in Roper Technologies (ROP)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.52MM shares of Roper Technologies Inc (ROP). This represents 8.98% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 8.68MM shares and 8.23% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.65% and an increase in total ownership of 0.75% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.23% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Roper Technologies is $501.65. The forecasts range from a low of $388.85 to a high of $577.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.23% from its latest reported closing price of $427.91.

The projected annual revenue for Roper Technologies is $6,002MM, an increase of 11.73%. The projected annual EPS is $16.10, a decrease of 62.48%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1893 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roper Technologies. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROP is 0.49%, a decrease of 0.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.68% to 116,908K shares. The put/call ratio of ROP is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,947K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,029K shares, representing a decrease of 51.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 65.10% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,418K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company.

Franklin Resources holds 3,335K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,390K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 78.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,167K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,118K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 3.50% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,618K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,653K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 39.19% over the last quarter.

Roper Technologies Declares $0.68 Dividend

On November 10, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share ($2.73 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 6, 2023 received the payment on January 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

At the current share price of $427.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.64%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.56%, the lowest has been 0.46%, and the highest has been 0.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.33 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Roper Technologies Background Information

Roper Technologies Background Information

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets.

