Vanguard Group Increases Position in Riot Blockchain (RIOT)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.22MM shares of Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT). This represents 9.09% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 10.04MM shares and 8.61% of the company, an increase in shares of 51.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.48% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.62% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Riot Blockchain is $9.63. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 47.62% from its latest reported closing price of $6.52.

The projected annual revenue for Riot Blockchain is $424MM, an increase of 46.23%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Riot Blockchain. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIOT is 0.22%, an increase of 16.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.33% to 63,544K shares. The put/call ratio of RIOT is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,579K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,548K shares, representing an increase of 22.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 125.06% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,925K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,055K shares, representing an increase of 22.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 124.14% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,964K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,711K shares, representing an increase of 8.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 98.10% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,725K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 433K shares, representing an increase of 84.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 1,005.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,611K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,177K shares, representing an increase of 16.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 107.80% over the last quarter.

Riot Blockchain Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Riot Blockchain focuses on cryptocurrency mining of bitcoin. The Company is expanding and upgrading its mining operations by securing the most energy efficient miners currently available. Riot also holds certain non-controlling investments in blockchain technology companies. Riot is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado, and the Company's primary mining facility operates out of upstate New York, under a co-location hosting agreement with Coinmint.

