Vanguard Group Increases Position in RingCentral (RNG)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.75MM shares of RingCentral Inc (RNG). This represents 11.33% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 11, 2022 they reported 8.51MM shares and 10.01% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.59% and an increase in total ownership of 1.32% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.22% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for RingCentral is $53.59. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.22% from its latest reported closing price of $44.21.

The projected annual revenue for RingCentral is $2,358MM, an increase of 23.32%. The projected annual EPS is $2.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 696 funds or institutions reporting positions in RingCentral. This is a decrease of 97 owner(s) or 12.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNG is 0.15%, a decrease of 2.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.41% to 98,564K shares. The put/call ratio of RNG is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 9,895K shares representing 10.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,461K shares, representing a decrease of 5.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 23.56% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,562K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,948K shares, representing a decrease of 24.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 50.12% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 4,230K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,555K shares, representing a decrease of 7.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 49.81% over the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 3,645K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,700K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 9.50% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 3,391K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 582K shares, representing an increase of 82.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 72.75% over the last quarter.

RingCentral Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RingCentral, Inc. is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™ (MVP™) platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral Office®, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system, Glip® the company's free video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™, and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading third party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

