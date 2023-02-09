Vanguard Group Increases Position in Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20.17MM shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC). This represents 16.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 18.94MM shares and 15.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.50% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.59% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Retail Opportunity Investments is $16.98. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 10.59% from its latest reported closing price of $15.35.

The projected annual revenue for Retail Opportunity Investments is $324MM, an increase of 6.17%. The projected annual EPS is $0.33, a decrease of 19.51%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in Retail Opportunity Investments. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROIC is 0.18%, a decrease of 9.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 133,453K shares. The put/call ratio of ROIC is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,509K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,633K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,632K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROIC by 0.11% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 3,869K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,071K shares, representing an increase of 46.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROIC by 12.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,575K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,455K shares, representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROIC by 5.94% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,097K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,142K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROIC by 18.09% over the last quarter.

Retail Opportunity Investments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated,self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded,grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch Ratings, Inc.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.