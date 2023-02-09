Vanguard Group Increases Position in Renasant (RNST)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.42MM shares of Renasant Corp. (RNST). This represents 11.48% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 6.00MM shares and 10.77% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.97% and an increase in total ownership of 0.71% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.23% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Renasant is $42.58. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 13.23% from its latest reported closing price of $37.61.

The projected annual revenue for Renasant is $718MM, an increase of 18.27%. The projected annual EPS is $3.54, an increase of 19.32%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 486 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renasant. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNST is 0.14%, an increase of 24.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 51,968K shares. The put/call ratio of RNST is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,827K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,729K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 13.07% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,763K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,852K shares, representing a decrease of 5.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 11.97% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,569K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,047K shares, representing a decrease of 30.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 14.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,565K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,581K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 12.04% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,397K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,395K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 50.58% over the last quarter.

Renasant Declares $0.22 Dividend

On November 16, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022 received the payment on January 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $37.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.34%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.53%, the lowest has been 1.65%, and the highest has been 4.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.34 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Renasant Background Information

Renasant Background Information

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 116 year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $14.9 billion and operates more than 200 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

